News Radio 1200 WOAI · San Antonio's News, Traffic and Weather

Listen
On-Air
- Full Schedule
- San Antonio's First News
- Glenn Beck
- Rush Limbaugh
- The Sean Hannity Show
- The Joe Pags Show
- Michael Berry
- Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis
- Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
- This Morning With Gordon Deal
- The Great Outdoors
- Lawn and Garden Show
- CarProUSA
-Moneywise w Davidson Capital
News
- Local News
- State News
- National News
- Politics
- Entertainment News
- Sports
- Spurs
- Weather
- Traffic
Podcasts
- SAFN w/Charlie Parker
- Joe Pags
- Rush Limbaugh
- Sean Hannity
- Glenn Beck
- Michael Berry
- Jim Forsyth
- The Daily Dive
- Crime Stories w Nancy Grace
- The Great Outdoors w Ken Milam
- The Lawn and Garden Show
- Under The Hood
- The Happy Handyman
- Sidebar with Nico LaHood
- Lifestyles Unlimited
- KM Builders
- Kim Komando
- The Art of Improvement
- Unprofessional Guide to Parenting
-Texas Financial Advisory Show
Moneywise w Davidson Capital
Connect
- iHeartRADIO app
- Facebook
- Twitter
- Instagram
- Newsletter sign-up
- Toyota Live Music Lounge
- Events Calendar
- iHeartMedia Jobs
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise on News Radio 1200 WOAI, Get Results
On Air
5:00 AM
Charlie Parker
Up Next
9:00 AM
Glenn Beck
Full Schedule
Texas Launches Interactive Coronavirus Testing Map
Apr 27, 2020
Brad Pitt Fulfills Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wish And Plays Him On 'SNL'
Apr 26, 2020
City Officials Await Abbott's Comments Today About Reopening Businesses
Apr 27, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
Two More BCSO Deputies, Two Jail Inmates Test Positive For Coronavirus
Apr 27, 2020
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
Facts Not Fear! Get The Latest Updates Here!
Get The Latest News On The Coronavirus Pandemic
San Antonio Businesses - What's Open and Delivery Options.
31 Eerie Photos Of Places Around The World Amid The Coronavirus Crisis
Current Weather
San Antonio, TX
64°
Latest Traffic Report
More Stories
Man Paints Venmo Account On His Roof After Tornado Destroys His Home
Apr 26, 2020
US Flag To Travel The Country In Honor Of Fallen San Marcos Officer
Apr 27, 2020
Military Jets To Fly Over Hospitals To Honor Workers Battling Conorovirus
Apr 26, 2020
Bell County Deputy Sheriff Killed On Duty
Apr 27, 2020
Podcasts
The Joe Pags Show
The Michael Berry Show
SAFN with Charlie Parker
The Daily Dive
View More Podcasts
Shows
Charlie Parker
The Glenn Beck Program
The Sean Hannity Show
Rush Limbaugh
The Joe Pags Show
Michael Berry
Sports
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Announce Divorce After 10 Years Together
Apr 27, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant Documented Final NBA Season With All-Access Film Crew
Apr 25, 2020
Cincinnati Bengals Take Joe Burrow With First Pick In NFL Draft
Apr 24, 2020
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & More Recreate Iconic 'Whassup' Commercial
Apr 23, 2020
The Ten People Ron Burgundy Would Meet In Heaven
Apr 23, 2020
Load More
Politics
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
Small Business Sues JPMorgan Chase, Ruth's Chris Over Coronavirus Loans
Apr 24, 2020
Health Experts Warn Against Injecting Disinfectant To Treat COVID-19
Apr 24, 2020
Congress Passes $484 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill
Apr 24, 2020
Stimulus Proposal Would Provide $2,000 Plus $1,000 Per Month For One Year
Apr 23, 2020
Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies Of Coronavirus
Apr 23, 2020
Load More
Weird News
This Week's Weird News 4/24/20
Apr 24, 2020
Olympic Swimmer Shows Off Incredible Core Strength In Quarantine Workout
Apr 23, 2020
Rude Woman Uses Long Stick To Ensure Others Stay Six Feet Away From Her
Apr 22, 2020
Scary Video Shows High Altitude Swing Ride Malfunctioning
Apr 21, 2020
Man 'Feels Sick' After People Spot Scary Figure Behind Him In TikTok Video
Apr 21, 2020
Crazy Video Has Dogs Chasing Cow Into Pool, Cowboys, Hysterical Commentary
Apr 20, 2020
Load More
Events
View More
Concerts
Kenny Chesney Chillaxification Tour
Sun May 24 2020
Entertainment
Scooby Doo and The Lost City of Gold
Tue Jun 02 2020
Entertainment
Celebrity Fan Fest 2020
Thu Jun 11 2020
Concerts
Jimmy Buffett at the AT&T Center on May 21st
Sat Jun 20 2020
News Radio 1200 WOAI ·
San Antonio's News, Traffic and Weather
Listen Now on iHeartRadio