Luka Doncic had 34 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks in the Mavericks' 104-93 win over the Hornets in Charlotte. Kristaps Porzingis scored 16 points for Dallas in his first game of the season after October knee surgery. The Mavs were shorthanded with five players out with coronavirus concerns. The Mavs won their fourth straight and play tomorrow in Milwaukee.

Photo: Getty Images